The Lions go about stringing lights, working in a coordinated way that shows they’ve done this many, many times.
And as they unwind strings and test to make sure the bulbs glow, they catch up on each other’s lives and ask how other members are doing.
Decorating several structures at Geiser-Pollman Park for the holiday season is just one community service project of the Baker City Lions Club.
The local Lions club was founded in August 1929. The national organization started to 1917. It went international in 1920.
“We do a lot of things for the community and the kids,” said Jeff Nelson, current president of the Baker City club. “The Lions are wonderful — they have a good time, they enjoy it, and they enjoy each other.”
Nelson has been a member for about 18 years.
Gregg Hinrichsen joined about 30 years ago.
“It’s a very positive, energetic group of people who I enjoy spending time with,” he said.
Steve Fiddler joined about seven years ago.
“I was a good friend of someone who was a member and he talked me into it,” Fiddler said. “It’s been a lot of fun. The commitment of the core group is really dedicated to the community.”
But this club, like many service organizations, is trying to do the same projects with fewer members.
Today’s membership is about 35.
“Compared to 52 about two years ago,” Nelson said.
And of those 35, about 14 actively participate in meetings and committees.
Blake Marlia, who joined the Lions about 18 years ago, is worried about the declining membership.
“The biggest thing is to figure out the next generation — how to inspire them to help out,” he said.
He saw the Lions Club as a good way to volunteer in Baker City.
“I wanted to be involved in the community,” he said. “This was an easy way to do that. It’s a good avenue for people to volunteer.”
And he likes the company.
“They’re fun,” he said of his fellow Lions.
One of their more visible club projects — and fundraiser — is serving breakfast on Saturday and Sunday of Miners Jubilee every July. In 2021, the Lions recruited extra help from the Kiwanis Club and a local volleyball team.
Other projects include serving dinner at Community Night Out every August, tending burn barrels and providing hot cocoa at the tree lighting in December, and various projects along the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway, such as the exercise zone near Kirkway and H streets and the memorial park just north of Broadway Street.
Nelson said the summer of 2022 will see the addition of a memorial wall in that park to honor Lions who have passed away. The club is working with Natural Structures.
Another parkway project was to help local resident Tom Clement clean brush along the pathway in October 2021.
A major focus of all Lion Clubs is to provide support for sight and hearing.
On the same day they put up lights in the park — Dec. 2, 2021 — local Lions were also in every Baker City school to help with vision screening.
This service — to check students’ eyesight — dates back nearly to the start of the Lions Club. In 1925, Helen Keller appealed to the Lions Club to be “Knights of the Blind” during a national meeting.
Keller and her teacher, Anne Sullivan, were made honorary Lions — the first women to receive the honor. A story of the club’s work with sight can be found online at www.lionsclubs.org/en/discover-our-clubs/interactive-timeline.
In addition to the vision screenings, Lions Clubs collect eyeglasses and hearing aids that can be repurposed for those in need, and also accept applications for those who can use extra help with sight or hearing expenses.
The club also supports a diabetes camp in Idaho, which provides a camp experience for youth who have type 1 diabetes.
Another local project is “Shoes for Kids” — in December, the club provided $4,500 worth of coupons to local schools for shoes.
“We serve. That’s our motto,” Nelson said.
The club also donates to other organizations in town and awards a college scholarship every year.
To support these community and national projects, the local club raises funds through the Jubilee breakfast, Radio Days campaign, a calendar featuring birthdays and anniversaries (this has been paused during the pandemic), and working the beer garden during the bull and bronc riding at Miners Jubilee.
The club has also received several grants from the Leo Adler Foundation to help fund larger projects, such as the pathway and park improvements.
Although the club paused meetings for awhile, members are again meeting in-person at noon on Thursdays at The Little Pig, 3685 10th St.
Updates are also posted on the club’s Facebook page.
Those interested in learning more about the Lions Club can call Nelson, 541-403-2003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.