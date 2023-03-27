Spring break is neither.
The weather certainly is not springlike.
And the forecast for the week offers little if any respite from the wintry conditions that have dominated March.
But school is out, so there is that.
And for those who haven’t decamped to balmier climates and prefer to bask in this prolonged winter, skiing conditions at Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort, which is open all week, are excellent.
The statistics tell a damp and chilly tale.
Not that anyone who has looked outside this month, as flakes flew thickly from the latest storm, needs numbers to know the truth.
This March is likely to be the second-coldest at the Baker City Airport since World War II.
Through the first 26 days, the average high temperature was 40.3 degrees, which is 9.5 degrees below the average dating to 1943.
The only March this version is unlikely to beat is 1955, when the average high at the airport was 39.7 degrees.
The average high temperature this March — combining the daily high and low temperatures — also ranks as runner-up, with an average of 31.4 degrees from March 1-26. That’s almost 10 degrees below average, and again trails only 1955, when the average was 29.7.
March hasn’t broken any daily temperature records, but it’s been a near thing.
The low on March 27 was 16 degrees, just missing the record low of 15, set in 1976.
The high temperature on March 14 was 34 degrees, also a single degree from tying the record for lowest high temperature, set (not surprisingly) in 1955.
This March has also been wetter — and whiter — than usual.
Precipitation, much of it melted snow rather than rain, totaled 1.09 inches through the 26th. That’s above the monthly average of 0.80 of an inch.
March has been vastly different from its immediate predecessor.
March 2022 was slightly warmer than usual — average high of 51.8 degrees — and considerably drier, with just 0.28 of an inch of precipitation.
The temperature failed to exceed 40 degrees on only one of the 31 days, and it surpassed 60 degrees on seven days, with a maximum of 69 degrees.
The warmest day this March, by contrast, was a modest 52 degrees. The temperature failed to reach 40 on 13 of the first 26 days.
The wintry pattern that has persisted throughout the month has yielded powdery dividends for Anthony Lakes.
The resort reported a base depth of 94 inches on Monday, March 26, with 7 inches of new snow over the weekend. Anthony Lakes is open daily through Sunday, April 2.
Total snowfall during March totaled 80 inches through Sunday, March 25, more than double the amount that fell during December 2022, said Chelsea Judy, Anthony Lakes marketing director.
“It’s stayed cold so the snow’s been fantastic,” Judy said. “People are loving it. It looks like it’s going to keep snowing through spring break.”
Judy said last week was the eighth straight when the resort had fresh snow when it opened for its usual Thursday-through-Sunday schedule.
“That’s a great streak to be on,” she said.
The annual Taste of Nordic event, in which cross-country skiers, snowshoers and walkers can visit a variety of 11 food and beverage vendors along the Nordic trail system, drew about 450 people on Sunday, March 26, a turnout more than double last year’s event, Judy said.
