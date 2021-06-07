The first week of June has given thermostats in Baker City hardly a moment’s rest.
First, air-conditioners were toiling earlier than usual.
And now furnaces, scarcely having started their customary summer break, are back at work.
Just five days after an early heat wave broke one high-temperature record at the Baker City Airport and near snapped another, record-setting chill descended in the wake of a cold front that also brought snow showers to the mountains on Sunday, June 6.
The temperature slunk to 29 degrees Monday morning, June 7 at the airport.
That set a new record low for the date. The previous record was 32 degrees, set in 2012.
The record low happened less than five days after the thermometer at the airport reached 92 degrees on the afternoon of June 2, breaking the previous daily record of 90, set in 2007.
The heat persisted for the next two days.
The high temperature of 91 on June 3 was just one degree short of the daily record. And June 4’s peak of 83 degrees was 10 degrees above average for the date.
But a pair of cold fronts, one on Saturday, June 5 and one the next day, ushered in much cooler air.
Sunday’s low of 35 degrees was just two degrees above the daily record, set in 2012.
The cold fronts were mainly dry, bringing gusty northwest winds but few clouds.
Sunday’s front was accompanied by more clouds and a few brief rain showers in Baker Valley (a trace of rain was recorded at the airport).
But at Anthony Lakes, elevation 7,100 feet, a heavy snow squall fell Sunday afternoon. The snow didn’t stick, though, as the ground was still warm from the summery weather earlier in the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.