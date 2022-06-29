For a mosquito, death by hand is common. But for mosquitoes in the Baker Valley, so is death by plane.
After an unusually cool, wet spring, summer temperatures have arrived in Baker Valley — the high temperature on Monday, June 27 at the Baker City Airport was 97 degrees, the hottest day there since Aug. 15, 2021, when the high was 98.
And the heat is accompanied by pesky mosquitoes, forcing the local mosquito control crew to shift to aerial tactics with a goal of curbing the bug population and potentially stifling the illnesses, notably West Nile virus, they can spread.
Even though the excess of spring precipitation left plenty of standing water — mosquito larvae habitat — in the Baker Valley, below average temperatures prevented most of the bugs from hatching as early as usual, said Matt Hutchinson, manager of the Baker Valley Vector Control District.
But recent heat will increase mosquito activity and hatching, Hutchinson said.
The 200,000-acre district, which gets revenue from a permanent property tax levy and a local option levy that voters decide on periodically, includes most of Baker, Keating and Bowen valleys. Baker City is within the district.
“Things have been drying up a little bit, but there’s still some wet pockets and irrigation patches,” Hutchinson said.
Early in the season, Hutchinson and his crew of technicians spray breeding sites of mosquito larvae with larvicides — killing the bugs before they hatch. Workers apply larvicides in storm drains, a major source of larvae, throughout mosquito season, as well as other breeding sites.
But if the bugs hatch and take to the air, adult mosquitoes become a moving and more elusive target, calling for Hutchinson to use other tactics.
In a process called “fogging,” a truck or ATV sprays a low-volume cloud of pesticide designed to kill adult mosquitoes — a tactic known as adulticiding. When mosquito swarms become too dense or access is limited, Hutchinson hires an airplane to drop both larvicide and adulticide on breeding grounds in areas infested with adult mosquitoes.
Spraying is more effective at dusk and dawn, when the bugs are active, he said.
Hutchinson said that recently his crew has been treating flood irrigated areas and places where flooding has occurred from the soggy spring weather. He said aerial applications are all about timing.
“The biggest restrictions are wind and temperature,” Hutchinson said. “In the low 50s, (mosquitoes) start to become less active. You need some breeze to get the spray to drift, but once it gets above 10 mph, it’s too windy to be effective.”
Treatment of flood irrigated pastures originally prompted the creation of BVVCD in 1975.
In addition to controlling mosquitoes, Hutchinson maintains a network of mosquito traps. The traps help him monitor mosquito populations around the district, and he sends “pools” of mosquitoes — usually 30 to 50 bugs — to a lab at Oregon State University to be tested for West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne diseases.
Because mosquitoes hatched later than normal this year, Hutchinson only recently sent the first mosquitoes of the year to the lab.
Mosquitoes are a vector, or carrier, for West Nile virus, and they can pass the virus to people, horses and birds. The virus usually causes flu-like symptoms in humans, but can cause death in rare cases.
In 2021, a total of 19 mosquito pools from Baker County tested positive for West Nile virus, and one person was infected, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Tests have found the virus in mosquitoes in eight out of the past 10 years in Baker County.
Hutchinson said he and his crew have mostly found floodwater mosquitoes this year, rather than the culex tarsalis mosquito, the most likely vector for West Nile virus in Eastern Oregon.
Culex tarsalis mosquitoes typically start to show up in July.
District residents can report mosquito infestations, request treatment, and view fogging and spraying schedules on the district website, www.bvvcd.org. Residents can also report mosquito problems by calling 541-523-1151.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.