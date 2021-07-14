A favorite gathering place for Baker County senior citizens will reopen Tuesday, July 20, after a 16-month closure.
The last lunch served at the Baker City Senior Center was on St. Patrick’s Day 2020.
And it was anything but lucky, despite the traditional menu featuring corned beef and cabbage, said Joe Hayes, manager of Community Connection of Baker County.
The next day, March 18, 2020, when the word “coronavirus” still felt strange on most people’s tongues, the Senior Center closed.
And ever since then the weekday lunches, which often attract more than 100 diners to the Center at 2810 Cedar St., haven’t happened.
Not that meals weren’t served.
The Senior Center has offered takeout lunches during the pandemic, and Hayes said the Meals on Wheels program, in which volunteers deliver lunches to residents, has grown substantially.
In 2018, Community Connection delivered about 14,000 meals in the county, and about 17,000 in 2019.
But in 2020 the figure jumped to 24,000.
Starting July 20, lunches will be served at the Senior Center on weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is $5 for those 60 and older, and $7.50 for others.
