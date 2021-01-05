Paycen Reece Preston was born at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center on Friday, Jan. 1, at 8:19 p.m., the first baby born in 2021 at the Baker City hospital. The son of Shelby and Joshua Preston, Paycen weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 19¼ inches long. To commemorate the hospital’s first baby of 2021, Saint Alphonsus presented Shelby, Joshua and Paycen with a reusable laundry basket/tote filled with baby clothes, a blanket, an Alphonzo Bear stuffed animal, and other items parents of newborns need and enjoy.
Welcome, Paycen Reece Preston: Baker County’s First Baby of 2021
