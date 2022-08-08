Baker City’s cool June might have disappointed residents who relish summer weather, but Michelle Owen certainly enjoyed the hottest season’s late arrival.
Owen is the city’s public works director.
She said summer’s tardiness has helped the city avoid a repeat of 2021’s water supply challenge.
The city went through about 84 million gallons during this June, compared with 130 million gallons in June 2021, which ended with a record-setting heat wave.
The higher-than-usual consumption during June 2021 prompted city officials to enact stage two of the city’s water curtailment ordinance on July 2.
Stage 2, also known as “warning status,” restricts residents to using city water (it doesn’t affect private wells) to irrigate lawns or gardens only between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., when evaporation declines.
But this year, with the much lower water use during June, the city has not moved to stage 2.
And that’s despite residents using slightly more water this July than last, Owen said.
The city went through about 9 million gallons more this July, she said.
But with the much-lower use during June, the city hasn’t needed to impose restrictions, Owen said.
“I think the bigger difference came from June of last year to June of this year. That’s a greater difference. We were using water like crazy last June,” she said. “July’s numbers are up from last July’s but we’re not under curtailment so that would explain that.”
As is typical, water use began to rise along with the temperatures in the middle of July.
At the end of the month, when the temperature exceeded 90 on seven straight days and topped 100 on the last three days of July, the city was using about 5.7 million gallons per day.
The city was still diverting about 5 million gallons per day from streams and springs in its watershed on the east slopes of the Elkhorn Mountains west of town.
But Owen said the city has also started to use a very small amount of water from Goodrich Reservoir, the alpine reservoir at the base of Elkhorn Peak that holds about 200 million gallons of water.
Goodrich filled this spring.
“We haven’t had to tap into Goodrich, which is really incredible, again because of the wet spring we had, it kept the creeks flowing,” Owen said.
Last summer, by contrast, the springs and streams produced less water, forcing the city to use more water from Goodrich.
The city has been using water recently from Marble Springs, Salmon Creek, and Mill and Little Mill creeks, Owen said.
“We’re trying to spread the wealth, if you will. We’re not drawing everything from Elk Creek, we’re not drawing everything from Salmon Creek. We’re kind of taking bits and pieces across the mountain,” Owen said.
The city’s second supplementary water source, in addition to Goodrich, is a well.
(A second well, which was drilled in the fall of 2020, should be available later
this year.)
Owen said the city has used small amounts of well water during the recent hot weather.
The city’s existing well, which was drilled in the late 1970s, is augmented by water from the watershed. During the winter and early spring, the city diverts tens of millions of gallons of water from the watershed into the well, a process known as Aquifer Storage and Recovery. In 2009 Baker City was the first Oregon city to receive a state permit to use that tactic.
“The mountain is producing well for us. That’s great, we like the gravity water whenever we can get it,” Owen said.
She was referring to the watershed, which, because it’s at a higher elevation than the city, supplies water through gravity, with no pumping needed.
Although the city has not enacted stage 2 of the water curtailment ordinance, Owen urges residents to be careful with their water use — watering gardens and lawns during the evening and early morning, for instance, and making sure sprinklers aren’t wasting water on streets or sidewalks.
Owen said the city might be able to get through the summer without moving to stage 2 of the water curtailment ordinance, depending on the weather.
“Our supply is doing as well or better than I had anticipated,” she said.
The high use levels that led to the city enacting phase 2 of the water curtailment ordinance in early July 2021 also prompted Owen to talk about the possibility of the city moving to phase 3 for the first time ever. Under that stage, all outdoor watering with city water is banned.
But the city’s water use dropped by 23% in August 2021 compared with July, and the city never advanced to stage 3.
