Mosquitoes
Mosquitoes can transmit West Nile virus to humans.

West Nile virus has been found in mosquitoes in Baker County for the first time this year.

The mosquitoes were trapped July 28 in the Keating Valley about 15 miles east of Baker City, said Matt Hutchinson, manager of the Baker Valley Vector Control District.

