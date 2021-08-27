West Nile virus continues to be found in mosquitoes trapped near Keating Valley in Baker County.
Six additional “pools” of mosquitoes were confirmed as being infected with the virus, which mosquitoes can transmit to people through bites, the Baker Valley Vector Control District reported on Friday, Aug. 27.
A pool of mosquitoes usually consists of 10 to 50 bugs.
Each of the pools was trapped just north of Keating Valley, according to the Vector Control District. Two pools were collected on Aug. 10, and the other four on Aug. 19.
So far this summer, a total of 15 mosquito pools have tested positive for West Nile virus, said Matt Hutchinson, manager of the Vector Control District.
There have been no cases in people or in horses, which can also be infected by mosquito bites.
Most people infected with the virus have no symptoms, according to the state health officials, but about 20% will have symptoms such as a fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea or a rash.
In rare cases the virus can be fatal.
Hutchinson said mosquito populations have been decreasing over the past couple weeks, a typical trend for late summer.
