By Jayson Jacoby
After a one-year hiatus in 2020, West Nile virus has returned to Baker County.
But so far the virus has been detected in mosquitoes only.
The biting bugs can transmit the virus to people, and to horses.
The virus was found in mosquitoes trapped on July 19 about 15 miles east of Baker City, said Matt Hutchinson, manager of the Baker Valley Vector Control District.
It was the first confirmation of the virus in Oregon in 2021.
None of the hundreds of mosquitoes trapped in Baker County in 2020 tested positive for West Nile virus. It was the first year without a positive test in the county since 2018.
Although Hutchinson maintains a network of more than a dozen mosquito traps across the district, which encompasses 200,000 acres, mainly in Baker, Keating and Bowen valleys, the infected mosquitoes were collected from a trap put out by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW).
Hutchinson said ODFW for the past few years has been collecting mosquitoes in habitat for sage grouse, a bird that has been a candidate for federal protection due to its dwindling populations. He said sage grouse are among the birds that are vulnerable to West Nile virus. The virus can also kill crows, ravens, magpies and jays, and Hutchinson said birds of prey are also susceptible.
So far this summer, Hutchinson said he has sent about 80 “pools” of dead mosquitoes collected from traps, both the district’s and ODFW’s, to a lab at Oregon State University to be tested for West Nile virus.
A pool of mosquitoes usually consists of 10 to 50 insects.
Most of the mosquitoes trapped recently are the culex tarsalis species of permanent water mosquito, which are most likely to spread the virus, Hutchinson said.
The mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus are culex pipiens, a related type that is equally likely to transmit the virus, Hutchinson said.
Over the past several years, the Keating Valley area, including where the infected mosquitoes were trapped this July, has been a “hot spot for our West Nile activity,” he said.
The virus typically has first been detected from mid to late July, and the culex tarsalis mosquitoes remain common through August across the district, including in Baker Valley.
In general, mosquito numbers have been below average this summer, Hutchinson said, a trend he attributes to the drought and the resulting scarcity of standing water where mosquito eggs hatch.
Following the positive test for West Nile, health officials are advising people in Baker County to take precautions against mosquitoes to avoid the risk of infection, including preventing mosquito bites. Most people infected with West Nile virus will show little or no signs of disease.
About one in five people who are infected develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. Most people with febrile illness due to West Nile virus recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months. It is important that you contact your health care provider if you experience any of these symptoms.
The incubation period is usually two to 14 days. Rarely, infected individuals may develop neuro-invasive disease (infection of the brain or spinal cord) that can be severe or may cause death. This is especially of concern to people 50 and older, people with immune-compromising conditions, and people with diabetes or high blood pressure.
Communities and individuals living in or spending significant time outdoors, particularly near irrigated land, waterways, standing water, and used tires — including those working in agriculture, such as migrant and seasonal farm workers — may be at increased risk of mosquito bites and related diseases.
“Although mosquitoes are an inevitable part of summer, mosquito bites don’t have to be — they are preventable,” Dr. Emilio DeBess of the Oregon Health Authority said in a press release. “You can take simple steps to protect yourself and reduce the risk of contracting West Nile disease.”
DeBess offers these tips for protecting yourself against mosquitoes:
• Eliminate sources of standing water that are a breeding ground for mosquitoes, including watering troughs, bird baths, ornamental ponds, buckets, wading and swimming pools not in use, and old tires.
• When engaged in outdoor activities at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active, protect yourself by using mosquito repellents containing DEET, oil of lemon eucalyptus or Picardin, and follow the directions on the container.
• Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants in mosquito-infested areas.
• Make sure screen doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly.
Last year was relatively mild for West Nile in Oregon, with only three mosquito pools and one bird found to be positive for the virus.
In 2019, nine human cases of West Nile virus infection were reported in Oregon, with 85 mosquito pools and seven horses also found to be positive for the virus. In 2018, there were two human cases, with 57 mosquito pools and two horses testing positive.
