All remains quiet on the West Nile virus front in Baker County this summer.
With the mosquito season on the wane, the virus, which the bugs can spread to people, has yet to be detected in any of the thousands of mosquitoes trapped in the Baker Valley Vector Control District.
If the trend continues, this would be just the second year in the past decade with no mosquitoes testing positive for the virus.
The other such year was 2018.
Matt Hutchinson, who manages the Vector Control District, a 200,000-acre area that includes most of Baker, Bowen and Keating valleys, said he has set out the same network of 36 traps per week this summer.
But those traps have yielded fewer mosquitoes than in 2019. Last year he sent 345 “pools” of mosquitoes — 10 to 50 bugs in each pool — to a testing lab in Corvallis. So far this year Hutchinson has sent 232 pools.
Baker County’s experience mirrors Oregon as a whole. So far West Nile virus has been found in just three counties — Malheur, Jackson and Lane, and with no human cases. In 2019, by contrast, the virus was detected in eight counties, and eight people, including two Halfway residents, were infected. The West Nile virus, unlike the coronavirus, doesn’t spread from person to person.
