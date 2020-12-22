A warm front that passed through Baker County ushered in south winds that brought unusually mild air on Monday. As of noon the temperature at the Baker City Airport had reached 56 degrees, breaking the previous record-high for Dec. 21 of 55, set in 1972.
The balmy respite will be short-lived, however. A cold front was forecast to sweep through early Tuesday, causing temperatures to plummet to more seasonable levels. The average high at the airport on Dec. 21 is 36 degrees.
