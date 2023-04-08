Whit Deschner, who has written books about his adventures in kayaking, fishing and more, will read from his book of poetry, “A Burning Desire,” on Tuesday, April 11, at Crossroads Carnegie Art Center. His reading will be accompanied with music by pianist Keith Taylor. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. The book, in its second edition, is illustrated by Nancy Coffelt. In addition to his writing, Descher is the founder of the Great Salt Lick art contest and auction, which raises money for Parkinson’s disease research by auctioning salt blocks that were licked into creative sculptures by livestock and wildlife. A bronze salt lick in downtown Baker City honors this event, which raised more than $16,000 in September 2022. Deschner was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2000, and held the first auction in 2007. For more information about Deschner’s books and the salt lick project, visit whitdeschner.com.
