Jeff Colton has heard the question many times over the past couple weeks: Why is the Powder River running so high, so early in spring?
The answer is simple, even though the complete story involves multiple factors, said Colton, who manages the Baker Valley Irrigation District and is responsible for releasing water from Phillips Reservoir, on the Powder about 15 miles upstream from Baker City.
The math is working against him right now.
But Colton also knows the two sides of the equation will soon swap places.
And when that happens, he said, the Powder River flowing through Baker City will recede, and the reservoir, depleted from the 2020 drought, will begin, albeit likely slowly, to refill.
The most basic explanation for the Powder’s recent rise — from 150 cubic feet per second (cfs) on April 27, measured near Wade Williams Park in south Baker City, to 371 cfs on May 10 — is that farmers need the water to irrigate their crops and pastures, Colton said.
“Things are growing down here,” he said on Wednesday morning, May 12. “It can’t wait.”
Mark Ward is one of those farmers, and he concurs with Colton’s assessment.
“We’ve got to have the water,” said Ward, whose family grows peppermint, potatoes, alfalfa, wheat and silage corn in Baker Valley. “There’s a lot of water coming down the river, but we can’t save that water for July. If you kill the crop now there’s no use for the water later.”
Colton said water that flows into Phillips Reservoir, and water that’s stored in it, irrigates about 42,000 acres.
He said the owners of that land have two types of rights entitling them to use that water for irrigation.
“Freeflow” rights are for water in the Powder River, and to fulfill those rights, Colton said he basically pretends the reservoir doesn’t exist, releasing water from Mason Dam in volumes necessary to meet the demand.
Freeflow rights all have “priority” dates, some dating to the 1860s, and the holders of the oldest rights have first priority for the water.
But the reservoir, which started filling in 1968, also has “storage” rights, all of which have the same date, Colton said.
What’s unusual about this spring, he said, is that because consistently cold nights have largely prevented the mountain snowpack from melting, the amount of water flowing into the reservoir, primarily from the Powder River but also from tributaries such as Deer Creek, has been below average.
The volume of the Powder River at Hudspeth Lane, just above the reservoir, has peaked at 126 cfs, on May 2, and has been below 100 cfs for most of the spring.
In 2019, by contrast, the Powder River’s flow exceeded 200 cfs for much of April and May, including peaks above 310 cfs on several days in mid-May.
With those volumes, Colton said, he can fulfill downstream water rights and still store some water in the reservoir.
But 2021 is quite a different year.
On Wednesday morning, May 12, the Powder River at Hudspeth Lane was running at 83 cfs.
The outflow from Mason Dam, meanwhile, was 377 cfs.
Little wonder, then, that the amount of water in Phillips Reservoir had dropped from 16,400 acre-feet on May 1 to 14,791 acre-feet on May 11.
(One acre-foot of water would cover one acre of flat ground to a depth of one foot. One acre-foot equals about 326,000 gallons.)
To meet irrigation demand and fulfill water rights, Colton said he has to release both freeflow and storage water.
Ward said he’s grateful that the reservoir exists, shrunken though it is.
“It would be a much more dire situation if we didn’t have the reservoir,” he said.
Colton said the current situation, with much more water coming out of the reservoir than is flowing in, won’t last much longer.
Newly seeded crops are gaining a roothold and won’t need so much water until later in the summer, he said.
Colton expects to reduce the outflow from Mason Dam as early as this Saturday, May 15. By later in the month the Powder River’s volume in Baker City likely will be half what it is today.
At the same time, the mountain snow eventually will melt, boosting the volume flowing into the reservoir and causing the reservoir level to begin to rise, he said.
Colton said earlier this spring that the reservoir won’t fill this year, given the significant deficit from last year.
As of Wednesday the reservoir was at 20% of its capacity.
‘A month of wind’
Ward said the demand for irrigation water has been higher than usual, and earlier than normal, due in part to persistent gusty winds.
“The wind has just killed us,” he said. “We’ve had a month of wind, and not a gentle breeze. It’s just sucked the water out of every crop out there.”
The soil-desiccating effect of the wind has been exacerbated by a lack of rainfall, Ward said.
March was the second-driest since at least 1943 at the Baker City Airport, with just 0.14 of an inch falling. April’s total of 0.57 was also below the monthly average of 0.80.
On April 7, Baker County Commissioners approved a drought emergency declaration and sought state and federal aid for the county.
