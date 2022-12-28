The final days of 2022 have brought a wide range of weather to Baker County, as the cold snap just before Christmas gave way on Tuesday, Dec. 27 to record-tying warmth, heavy rain and gale-force winds.
The high temperature Tuesday at the Baker City Airport was 52. That matched the record high for Dec. 27 set in 1980.
Tuesday’s mild air capped a five-day warming trend that followed Dec. 22, when the high at the airport was 15 and the low was 4 below zero.
The high temperature on Dec. 23 was 20, and the highs for the next four days were 28, 37, 41 and 52.
The thaw resulted from southerly winds, which typically bring warmer air into the county.
Those winds were powerful, too, with a peak gust at the airport of 40 mph recorded at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday.
Gusts were stronger at other sites, including 50 mph at the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, and 71 mph, recorded at 1:12 a.m. Tuesday, near the top of the chairlift at Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort.
Winds prompted the closure of the ski area Tuesday. Gusts continued at between 40 mph and 55 mph through much of the rest of the day.
Anthony Lakes reopened on Wednesday, Dec. 28, with 6 inches of new snow.
“The rest of the year is looking really good,” Chelsea Judy, marketing director for the ski area, said on Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service is forecasting several more storms through the first few days of 2023, with 1 to 2 feet of new snow possible at Anthony Lakes.
The resort is open daily through Jan. 1, then begins its usual weekly schedule, open Thursday through Sunday.
Power outages
Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative crews responded to seven power outages in Baker County on Tuesday, all caused by wind or tree branches falling on lines, said Joe Hathaway, OTEC’s communications manager.
The Baker County Emergency Dispatch Center reported downed power lines Tuesday at Dewey Avenue and Second Street at 12:32 p.m., and at 14th and G streets at 7:53 p.m.
The largest outage affected 75 members in Baker Valley and along the line leading to Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort, including the ski area itself, Hathaway said.
Power was restored Wednesday morning.
Damp day
Tuesday’s storm was wet as well as windy and warm.
Rainfall at the airport totaled 0.23 of an inch, close to the record of 0.29 for Dec. 27, set in 2006.
Heavy rain, combined with rapidly melting snow, caused relatively minor rises on local rivers and streams, but none was close to flood stage.
The North Powder River, measured above Thief Valley Reservoir, doubled its flow, from 125 cubic feet per second (cfs) on Christmas Day to 257 cfs on Wednesday morning.
The Powder River in Baker City rose from 35 cfs early Tuesday morning to 74.6 cfs at 6:30 p.m., before dropping back to 47 cfs on Wednesday morning. Minimum flood stage is 667 cfs.
The Powder River measured near Richland rose from 50 cfs early Tuesday to 98.4 cfs early Wednesday.
Floodwaters, and mud from nearby fields, closed a section of Highway 37 in Umatilla County, north of Pendleton, on Tuesday.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.