The final days of 2022 have brought a wide range of weather to Baker County, as the cold snap just before Christmas gave way on Tuesday, Dec. 27 to record-tying warmth, heavy rain and gale-force winds.

The high temperature Tuesday at the Baker City Airport was 52. That matched the record high for Dec. 27 set in 1980.

