Spring, the most tempestuous of seasons, will careen from one extreme to another over the next several days in Baker County.
The span could break a temperature record or two.
It started on Wednesday morning, April 6.
In the wake of Monday’s powerful cold front, skies cleared, winds weakened and the temperature plummeted to 12 degrees at the Baker City Airport.
That broke the previous record low for April 6 of 15 degrees, which was set just last year.
The average low for the date is 29.
But the unseasonable chill was quickly replaced by mild air under a high pressure ridge.
High temperatures on Thursday, April 7, and Friday, April 8, were forecast to climb well above average, into the mid or upper 60s, according to the National Weather Service.
No records are in jeopardy on those days, though.
The record high for April 7 is 80 degrees and the record for April 8 is 82. Both were set in 1996.
The balmy spell won’t persist, however.
The National Weather Service forecasts another strong cold front to sweep through Friday night.
The front might bring rain showers to the valleys and snow to the mountains.
It definitely will usher in much chillier air. High temperatures are forecast to plunge by about 20 degrees from Friday to Saturday.
And Sunday will be colder yet, with a high in Baker City of about 40 degrees. That would be the lowest high temperature on record for April 10 (the current record is 41 degrees, set in 1941).
No more record low temperatures are forecast, though, with lows dipping only into the 20s.
The record lows for the next several days are all in the teens.
