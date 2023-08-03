Two fires that started about the same time along Highway 7 on Thursday morning, Aug. 3, closed the highway for much of the day and left the Sumpter Valley without electricity for several hours.

Multiple aircraft, along with fire engines, bulldozers and hand crews had slowed both fires by Thursday evening, aided by rain from thunderstorms.

