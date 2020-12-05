Baker City is flirting again with adding a fifth digit to its population.
The city has never officially reached the 10,000-resident plateau since it was incorporated in 1874.
But it’s been as close to that threshold as the equivalent of a handful of families.
In the 1960 U.S. Census, the city’s population was 9,986. The city didn’t approach that level during the three subsequent national censuses, although its population didn’t drop significantly either.
The figure of 9,140 for the 1990 Census was the city’s lowest since 1930 (7,858).
In the two ensuing head counts, however, Baker City again pushed close to the 10,000 ceiling — 9,860 in 2000 and 9,828 in 2010.
Although the national Census, which is an actual count of people, happens only every decade, in the years between both the Census Bureau and Portland State University’s Population Research Center issue annual estimates.
These figures aren’t based on residents’ responses, as in the case of the decennial Census.
Both agencies start with the population from the most recent Census and then use various measurements to derive an estimate.
But here’s the thing: The Census Bureau and Portland State don’t employ the same methodology for estimating city populations.
A potentially significant difference is that Portland State’s demographers rely largely on a report that each city submits yearly showing changes in their number of housing units. Portland State assumes an average number of residents per unit based on Census Bureau data.
The Census Bureau, meanwhile, considers births and deaths in coming up with its population estimates for cities.
(Portland State also considers births when calculating estimates for county populations.)
The differing strategies can result in major differences between Portland State’s and the Census Bureau’s population estimates.
As of July 1, 2020, for instance, Portland State pegs Baker City’s population at 10,010.
The Census Bureau’s July 1, 2019, estimate (the 2020 version hasn’t been released) for the city was 9,809.
The difference is even greater when it comes to Baker County’s population.
Portland State puts that number at 16,910, while the Census Bureau’s figure is 16,134.
Births and deaths
These statistics from the Oregon Health Authority don’t perfectly correspond to Baker City’s population, since death totals are only available for the county as a whole for 2018 and 2019. The reports for 2010-17 break down death tallies by ZIP code but not by city limits. Baker City is in the 97814 ZIP code area, which also includes parts of Baker, Sumpter and Keating valleys.
Births are also recorded by ZIP code, not by city.
For the period 2010-19, Baker County recorded 2,096 deaths and 1,625 births, a net loss of 471 residents.
About 80% of the county’s total births were to residents in the 97814 ZIP code.
The percentage of the county’s total deaths in the 97814 area is slightly lower, at about 77%.
Baker City water/sewer accounts
A measurement that is specific to the Baker City limits is the number of active utility accounts.
Jeanie Dexter, the city’s finance director, provided reports to the Herald showing that the number of accounts has risen by 128 over the past five years, from 4,151 in December 2015 to 4,279 in December 2020.
Housing construction
Dawn Kitzmiller, the Baker City/County building official, reports that during the past 12 months the building department has permitted 17 new single-family homes inside the Baker City limits, along with eight duplexes and three manufactured homes. That’s a total of 36 new dwelling spaces, Kitzmiller said.
In the previous 12 months, there were 13 dwelling spaces permitted inside the Baker City limits — 11 single-family homes and two manufactured homes.
Elsewhere in Baker County, but outside Baker City, there have been 35 new dwelling spaces permitted in the past 12 months, including 30 single-family homes and five manufactured homes.
That compares with 25 total dwelling units in the county in the previous 12 months — 19 single-family homes and six manufactured homes, Kitzmiller said.
She said both the past two years were popular times for residential additions and remodels, and even more popular was adding detached accessory structures.
