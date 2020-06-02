Crews from Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative worked overnight to restore power after a windstorm hit Eastern Oregon Saturday afternoon.
“Trees and limbs were falling into lines over the place,” said Joseph Hathaway, OTEC communications coordinator.
Union County was especially hard hit with 4,000 customers losing power. In Baker County, 730 lost power.
Winds gusted to 56 mph at the Union County Airport near La Grande.
Hathaway said the on-call crews as well as additional linemen worked through the night to restore power by Sunday morning.
“That’s a testament to the hard work of our line crews,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.