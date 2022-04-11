Forget flowers.
The April showers that barged into Baker County this week brought one thing more immediate — high school sporting events cancellations.
The few flowers that have appeared so far were bending beneath their frozen burden.
The effect on the better known blossoms, those of May, remains to be seen.
After a relatively tranquil winter, the second full week of April, a period sometimes defined by balmy breezes scented with spring blooms, delivered instead instant January.
A storm that the National Weather Service in Boise aptly described as “impressive and unusually strong and cold” barreled into Baker County a little before dawn on Monday, April 11.
About an inch of snow fell Monday morning in Baker City prior to the arrival of a potent cold front.
After a brief lull, the cold front brought another burst of heavy snow and gusty northwest winds starting around 9:15 a.m.
Because the ground is relatively warm, snow didn’t accumulate much on streets, and as of noon on Monday, Interstate 84 and other local highways remained open, although some had packed snow in places.
Tom Strandberg, a spokesman for the Oregon Department of Transportation in La Grande, said the agency refitted snowplows to some of its trucks in anticipation of the late storm.
“They may not have had as many plows as in the dead of winter but they did know there was a storm coming through and they were retrofitting some of their vehicles so they still had enough plows to manage the situation,” Strandberg said on Monday morning, April 11.
One possible problem, he said, is that Oregon’s legal season for driving vehicles with studded tires ended March 30.
“If folks are not prepared with chains, that could cause problems,” Strandberg said. “I’m hopeful we’re not going to have any issues. But usually when we have snow we do have folks who have problems with that.”
Commercial trucks that lose control, or can’t maintain momentum on hills, often are the culprits on closures on I-84.
They are required to carry chains regardless of the season, but Strandberg pointed out that even during winter, unchained trucks can lead to freeway blockages and closures.
“Hopefully this will clear up and we’ll be OK,” he said. “We all know that when there’s snow on the ground, it doesn’t take much for one single vehicle to cause a crash that shuts down the freeway for hours upon hours. Be prepared, there could be delays, and if you’re prepared for them, you’re going to feel a lot better and safer.”
Strandberg recommends travelers check the road report website, www.tripcheck.com, or call 511 on a mobile phone for updated conditions.
The wintry storm canceled Baker High School’s tennis match scheduled for Monday at Weiser, Idaho, and a softball game at Nyssa.
A JV golf tournament at Quail Ridge Golf Course in Baker City was also postponed.
Although snow isn’t exceedingly rare in April in Baker City — occasionally a late storm even whitens the ground in May or June — Monday’s storm was unusually powerful, and it ushered in a prolonged period of abnormally chilly weather.
The average high temperature at the Baker City Airport for the period April 10-15 ranges from 57 to 59.
The high temperature on Sunday, April 10, was 41 degrees.
And that might be one of the warmer days this week.
The National Weather Service was forecasting highs in the upper 30s on Tuesday and Wednesday, and in the low 40s from Thursday through Saturday.
Overnight lows could dip in the teens and low 20s, and snow showers are possible each day this week.
The wintry week offers a bit of relief for the persistent dry weather that prompted Baker County commissioners to approve a drought disaster declaration on April 6.
Most of Baker County is in extreme drought, the second-worst category, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
The mountain snowpack in Northeastern Oregon is about 68% of average.
An automated measuring station near Anthony Lake reported seven inches of new snow on Sunday, April 10.
New snow totals for Monday, through 9 a.m., included three inches at Schneider Meadow north of Halfway, six inches at Eilertson Meadow in the Elkhorns west of Haines, four inches at Bourne and four inches at Tipton, along Highway 7 between Sumpter and Austin Junction.
