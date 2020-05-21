With an optimistic eye to the future, Superintendent Mark Witty told budget committee members Tuesday night that he thinks the Baker School District can expect classes to return to “in-person school” in the coming year.
But that doesn’t mean it will be the same system that was in place just two months ago before Gov. Kate Brown ordered schools closed for the remainder of the year and implemented “distance learning for all.”
“I personally hope — and quite frankly, pray — we are in in-person school,” Witty told the budget board during its first meeting of the season via Zoom video session. Witty added that the face-to-face relationships built between students and staff are a vital element of education.
Witty said Gov. Kate Brown has asked all state agencies to reduce their budgets by 8.5% per year for the biennium, which amounts to 17% for the coming year since the current fiscal year ends June 30.
With Wednesday’s release of the state’s latest revenue forecast, the governor issued a statement recognizing that the needs of Oregonians during the coronavirus pandemic “far outstrip” state resources.
“We will need to tighten our belts,” she said. “I am working with legislative leaders to preserve critical state services, find efficiencies, and prepare for potential budget cuts.”
In a telephone interview while walking to lunch in the rain Wednesday, Witty said the revenue forecast was not as bad as he’d expected based on earlier conversations. As a result, he doesn’t think agencies will be forced to make the full 17% in cuts.
He said school districts expect to be notified by the state Department of Education in early June about the strategy for reopening schools.
Summer school guidelines already have been received and Baker’s Summer Academy program should serve as a good practice for reopening in the fall.
Witty said he hopes the governor will allow schools to reopen in a way that best suits the coronavirus situation in their own communities.
Just as counties have been allowed to begin to reopen based on the number of COVID-19 cases and their ability to respond to them, he hopes the same will be true of the schools.
“The groups I work with certainly would like to see it more localized if we have fewer cases,” he said.
As of Wednesday, Baker County has had one confirmed case.
Although the District will be prepared for in-person school at the highest level in the fall, it also will be preparing for distance learning and everything in between, Witty said.
He told the budget board members Tuesday night that he expects education to fare well when the Legislature meets to consider cuts because of the strong lobbying efforts through the Oregon School Boards Association, the Confederation of Oregon School Administrators, the Oregon Education Association and parenting organizations.
With that hope moving forward, Witty said the District has built its proposed 2020-21 budget based on the $9 billion landmark state school funding measure approved by the Legislature for the 2019-2021 biennium, “with obvious ways to step down.”
Witty’s optimism is fueled by several factors, he told the budget board members.
First, the Baker School District’s financial position is better than many school districts because of the entrepreneurial projects it has undertaken over the past decade, including development of the Baker Charter Schools, Baker Technical Institute and aggressively seeking grants and outside contracts.
“In effect, the decision the board made a decade ago to alleviate any recession is coming to fruition,” Witty said.
He acknowledged, however, that the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic are greater than any seen before in state history.
The increased funding for education and early learning is “most likely to be nullifed by the COVID-19 recession” Witty’s written budget message stated. However, the superintendent pointed to the Education Stability Fund and the Rainy Day Fund, which, he said, are both in better financial condition than ever before to help backfill funding losses.
Cost-saving measures already implemented by the District include a spending freeze, furloughing employees through the Employment Department’s Work Share program, increasing Medicaid billing and a hiring slowdown.
Witty said the deputy superintendent of public instruction stated in a recent meeting that the accommodations schools are making to cope with the coronavirus might be in place for two years, continuing through the 2021-22 school year.
The Baker School District’s proposed 2020-21 budget totals $68,073,037. That includes:
• General Fund — $53,446,121
• Special Funds — $8,823,503
• PERS Debt Fund — $1,662,865
• Capital Project Fund — $3,185,000
• Enterprise Fund — $870,033
• Trust and Agency Funds — $868,514
More information and a copy of the complete budget proposal is available online at www.5j.org or by calling the District Office at 541-524-2260.
The budget committee includes the five School Board members — Chris Hawkins, chair; Katie Lamb, vice chair; Kevin Cassidy, Julie Huntington and Andrew Bryan. The committee’s other members are community representatives Linda Cyr, who was elected budget committee chair Tuesday; Wes Price, who was elected vice chair; and members Rosemary Abell, Josey Gaslin and Mike Rudi.
The group’s next Zoom video session will be at 5 p.m. May 26.
