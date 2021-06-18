Mark Witty, superintendent of the Baker 5J School District since 2015, will officially retire on July 1 but he plans to continue to lead the district for two more years.
The school board — with two of its five members absent and a third recusing himself from voting — approved Witty’s proposal Thursday evening, June 17.
This arrangement — continuing to work for a public agency after retiring — is possible for members of the Oregon Public Employees Retirement System (PERS). They can begin to receive their pension benefits while still receiving a salary from a public employer.
Witty told the board that he plans to retire from PERS on July 1, but that he’s willing to work as superintendent under contract for two more years.
“I’d be willing to work two more years for sure in this capacity if the board is willing to have that occur,” Witty said.
Board chairman Chris Hawkins and board member Andrew Bryan were absent.
Board member Kevin Cassidy, whose term ends June 30, recused himself, noting that two new board members — Travis Cook and Jessica Dougherty — will start their terms on July 1.
“I guess this is a weird situation for me, Mark, just because I would say, regardless of who the people are and everything, one of the most important things a board can do is hire a superintendent, that’s their only employee and relationship,” Cassidy told Witty during Thursday’s meeting. “And of course having two new members coming forward, I feel like I need to recuse myself from a decision of a board that is going to adopt that relationship.”
Board member Julie Huntington made a motion to accept Witty’s proposal that he will retire through PERS on July 1, but remain as superintendent for the remaining two years on his current contract, with the terms of the contract to be negotiated with the board when Cook and Dougherty join. Witty’s current annual salary is $149,738.
Board member Katie Lamb, whose term ends June 30, joined Huntington in approving the motion.
Witty said that if he stays on as superintendent it would give the board, with its two new members, ample time to find his replacement.
“It’s really critical to find that next leader,” Witty said. “I’ve always felt like quality leadership is one of the fundamental aspects of a quality transition. And making sure that we do a good job, the board is in a good position to be able to transition this leadership position effectively.”
Also during Thursday’s meeting, Buell Gonzales Jr. told board members that classes at elementary schools this fall will start 10 to 15 minutes later than this year. Middle school and high school start times won’t change.
“Close to 50% of our elementary students either walk or bike to school or are dropped off by a parent,” Gonzales said. “A later start time means that students who do not take the bus would get more sleep in the morning before school starts.”
