Baker County’s Wolf Depredation Compensation Committee will meet Thursday afternoon to review applications for reimbursement for several ranchers.
Some have had cattle killed or injured by wolves or had animals that went missing or failed to gain a normal amount of weight, according to applications.
Some ranchers also are seeking compensation for money they spent to monitor their herds and try to discourage wolves and other predators, including hiring “range riders” to do that work.
The committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. at the courthouse, 1995 Third St.
In addition to reviewing applications, the committee will hear an update on wolves from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Although the committee can directly compensate ranchers for some losses, the amount they actually receive depends on how much money the state, which created the compensation program, allocates to the county.
That amount is typically much less than what the county compensation committee requests.
In 2021, for instance, the county requested $45,000 for landowner efforts to prevent wolf attacks, but the state awarded $13,500.
Currently the county committee has $50,680 to distribute for work designed to prevent wolf attacks on livestock, said Erin Linan, management assistant for the county.
During Thursday’s meeting the committee is slated to consider applications for money for prevention work from Stan Gulick and Barry DelCurto, both from Halfway, and from Warnock Ranches.
The committee will also hear requests for compensation for cattle killed or injured by wolves from Stan Gulick, Carlton Andersen and Earl Andersen.
Gulick has also submitted claims for missing cattle and cattle that didn’t gain a normal amount of weight, which reduces their market value.
The total amount of the requested compensation from all applicants is $41,455.
