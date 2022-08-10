thumb_20220805_112257.jpg

This 2-year-old female wolf from the Keating pack was shot and killed, probably on the morning of Aug. 4, 2022, near Fish Lake north of Halfway.

 Oregon State Police/Contributed Photo

Oregon State Police is investigating the illegal shooting death of a wolf north of Halfway.

Fish and wildlife troopers from the agency learned on Aug. 5 that a wolf fitted with a tracking collar was dead near Forest Road 66, between Fish Lake and Twin Lakes in the Wallowa Mountains north of Halfway.

Bear1911
And I see on Elkorn media today another wolf "depredation" on livestock in Wallowa county, and last week an ODFW camera caught a wolf attacking a calf. Every week these vicious wolves are killing our livestock and our elk, they cannot be controlled. OSP should not be looking for anyone for poaching. If they want to find the shooter it should be to give him a reward.

