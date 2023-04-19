The number of documented wolves in Oregon stayed relatively steady in 2022, but the number of confirmed wolf attacks on livestock increased by 55%.
Those are among the statistics in the annual wolf conservation and management report issued Tuesday, April 18 by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW).
As has been the case since wolves migrated into Oregon from Idaho in 1999 — Oregon never released wolves in the state — a majority of Oregon’s wolves live in the northeast corner, including Baker County.
The geographic distribution is expanding, however.
The percentage of Oregon’s wolves in ODFW’s West Wolf Management Zone, which generally runs from the Cascade Mountains west but also includes parts of Lake and Klamath counties east of the Cascades, increased from 13% in 2021 to 22% in 2022.
There were six groups of wolves in the Cascades at the end of 2022, up from four the year before.
ODFW conducts its wolf count late each year. The total counted in late 2022 was 178, an increase of three from the year before, and up from 173 in 2020.
The agency notes that “not all wolves are located so the actual number of wolves in Oregon is higher.”
The report does not include an estimated population.
Reactions to the ODFW report varied.
Bethany Cotton of Cascadia Wildlands, which supports the return of wolves to Oregon, said in a press release that “it is deeply concerning that Oregon’s wolf population has essentially stalled for two years.”
“Humans remain the biggest threat to the recovery of this iconic native species, and we can and must do more to coexist and hold poachers accountable,” Cotton said. “Oregon’s wolves remain under threat, in large part driven by overblown and unscientific rhetoric from a small but vocal minority of anti-wolf voices. Unfortunately, state management is failing this species. It’s time to restore Endangered Species Act protections statewide.”
Most of the state’s wolves — those in roughly the eastern third of Oregon, east of Highways 395, 78 and 95 — are not protected under the federal Endangered Species Act.
Since February 2022, federal protection was reinstated for wolves west of those highways.
Todd Nash, a Wallowa County cattle rancher and commissioner, and president of the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association, believes that Northeastern Oregon is “fully saturated” with wolves.
“There is not a need for more of them,” Nash said.
What there is a need for, he contends, is a more rapid response by ODFW when wolves are “chronic depredators” of cattle or other livestock.
Nash believes the current system, with ODFW investigating livestock attacks but in some cases not authorizing ranchers to kill wolves until days later, is contributing to the increase in depredations outlined in the 2022 report.
Acting more quickly — including allowing livestock owners to kill wolves that have attacked animals repeatedly — would result in a “substantial reduction in depredations,” Nash said.
The current system “hasn’t worked well,” he said, citing last year’s increase in wolf attacks on livestock.
Livestock attacks
ODFW investigated 121 reports of dead or injured livestock during 2022, up from 90 the previous year. That’s a 34% increase.
Of the 121 investigations during 2022, most — 89, or 74% — were in the East Management Zone.
ODFW biologists confirmed that wolves were responsible in 76 of the investigations, an increase of 55% from the 49 confirmed depredations in 2021.
Another 21 investigations in 2022 were ruled as “possible/unknown,” and 19 were caused by something other than wolves.
In the confirmed attacks, wolves killed 44 calves, four adult cows, 11 ewes, nine lambs, three goats and three working dogs.
Wolves injured 24 other calves and one goat.
Most of the attacks — 85% — happened on private property.
A total of 19 wolf packs or groups were involved in at least one attack on livestock.
Wolf mortality
ODFW confirmed that 20 wolves were killed in Oregon during 2022, a decrease from 26 deaths in 2021.
Of the 20 wolves killed in 2022, all but one were in the East Management Zone.
The breakdown of wolf deaths in 2022:
• Two were killed by cars, one on a gravel road in Wallowa County in January 2022, the other on Interstate 84 in Union County in May.
• Six wolves were killed after being involved in chronic depredations, and one was killed while in the act of attacking livestock.
• The breeding male from the Keating pack in Baker County was shot and killed when it harassed horses near a family’s backcountry camp at night. Oregon State Police investigated and determined there was no grounds for criminal charges.
• Seven wolves were illegally killed in 2022. Six incidents are under investigation, including the death of a juvenile wolf from the Cornucopia pack in Baker County in March, the shooting of a non-breeding adult from the Keating pack in August, and the shooting of the breeding female from the Lookout Mountain pack in Baker County in October.
• Two wolves died of unknown causes — the breeding male of the Lookout Mountain pack, which was found in July, and a yearling wolf from the Desolation pack, also found in July.
• A wolf from the Grouse Flats pack, which lives in both Washington and Oregon, was killed by a cougar in November.
Individual packs
In Northeastern Oregon, where most of the state’s 24 packs live, population trends were mixed during 2022.
Several packs had fewer wolves at the end of 2022 than 2021, including Keating (10 to 2), Cornucopia (5 to 2), Chesnimnus (9 to 4) and Noregaard (15 to 11).
Other packs grew, including Wenaha (7 to 8), Frazier Mountain (2 to 5) and Tower Mountain (2 to 4).
Compensation for wolf losses
During 2022 the Oregon Department of Agriculture, which operates a county block grant program for wolf depredation, awarded a total of $393,682 to 12 counties. The program awards cash for confirmed and probable wolf attacks that injure or kill livestock or working dogs, for livestock reported as missing, and to help property owners deploy nonlethal methods, such as installing fencing and hiring people to patrol where cattle are grazing.
The top five counties in total compensation:
• Umatilla: $75,803 — $8,026 for confirmed or probable death or injury; $17,027 for missing livestock, $21,000 for prevention, $750 for county’s administrative costs.
• Baker: $72,900 — $8,490 for confirmed or probable death or injury; $13,235 for missing livestock; $50,680 for prevention; $495 for administrative costs.
• Wallowa: $56,630 — $6,750 for confirmed or probable death or injury; $15,300 for missing livestock; $33,880 for prevention; $700 for administrative costs.
• Jackson: $56,153 — $9,000 for confirmed or probable death or injury; none for missing livestock; $47,153 for prevention; none for administrative costs.
• Grant: $42,000 — none for confirmed or probable death or injury; none for missing livestock; $40,000 for prevention; $2,000 for administrative costs.
