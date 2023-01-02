Pocahontas wolf.jpg

An animal, apparently a wild wolf, was photographed crossing Pocahontas Road near Baker City in mid-December. A state wildlife biologist watched what was likely the same wolf on Friday morning, Dec. 30.

A wolf, likely the same one photographed in mid-December crossing Pocahontas Road about 2.7 miles west of 10th Street, was still in the Baker Valley as of Friday, Dec. 30, said Justin Primus, a wildlife biologist at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s (ODFW) Baker City office.

Primus said he got a call Friday morning from a landowner a few miles west of where the wolf was photographed, saying the animal was in a field.

