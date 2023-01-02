An animal, apparently a wild wolf, was photographed crossing Pocahontas Road near Baker City in mid-December. A state wildlife biologist watched what was likely the same wolf on Friday morning, Dec. 30.
A wolf, likely the same one photographed in mid-December crossing Pocahontas Road about 2.7 miles west of 10th Street, was still in the Baker Valley as of Friday, Dec. 30, said Justin Primus, a wildlife biologist at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s (ODFW) Baker City office.
Primus said he got a call Friday morning from a landowner a few miles west of where the wolf was photographed, saying the animal was in a field.
Primus said he drove to the area and watched the wolf from his vehicle for about 90 minutes. He said the wolf went west, crossing Old Wingville and Brown roads until he lost sight of the animal in the Mill Creek area.
Primus said the wolf appears to be relatively young. He doesn’t know whether it’s a male or a female. Primus said ODFW hasn’t received any reports of the wolf harassing or attacking livestock.
“Hopefully it will move on,” Primus said.
He said he has been in touch with ranchers and others in the area to let them know the wolf has been around.
The wolf does not have a tracking collar, so ODFW officials can’t easily monitor its movements.
Primus said on Monday morning, Jan. 2, that he had no other reports about the wolf during the weekend.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.