Wolves from the Cornucopia pack killed a calf north of Richland last week and injured two other calves in the same area about two weeks ago, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW).
ODFW biologists on May 5 investigated both cases, which happened in the same area.
In the case of the dead calf, ODFW staff found the carcass of the approximately 225-pound calf on a 5,400-acre public land grazing allotment managed by the Bureau of Land Management.
The carcass was mostly eaten, but most of the hide was intact, according to an ODFW report. Biologists estimated the calf died about a day earlier, on May 4.
They skinned the carcass and found pre-mortem bite scrapes on the outside and back of the calf’s right rear left above the leg, with underlying trauma up to one inch deep to the muscle tissue. There was also trauma to the right shoulder and throat.
“The location and depth of trauma is consistent with wolf attack injuries on calves this size,” according to the report.
In the second incident, a rancher found two injured calves while working cattle gathered on a private pasture. Both calves survived and are healing.
One calf was about three weeks old, weighing 75 pounds, and the other was about eight weeks old and weighed about 100 pounds.
Biologists examined injuries to both calves that they estimated had happened about two weeks earlier.
Biologists shaved portions of the calves’ hides. One calf had bite scrapes up to an inch and a half long on the inside and outside back of its left rear leg, with tooth punctures measuring up to 3/16th inch wide. The other calf had bite scrapes up to an inch long on the outside of the right rear leg, and an infected wound, with multiple bite punctures, on the left rear hock.
The wounds were consistent with wolf attacks on live calves, according to ODFW.
The agency is also investigating a report of another possible wolf attack reported on Saturday, May 7, at a property on Skinner Road at the northeast part of Keating Valley.
A calf was injured in that area about two weeks ago, but the animal survived.
A separate wolf pack, the Keating pack, uses that area, according to ODFW.
(1) comment
Where's the outrage! Where's the reward for the wolves that caused this? Oh that's right, only the wolf lovers get to complain about "poaching" when one of these killer wolves gets what is coming to him.
