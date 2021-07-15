Wolves from the Lookout Mountain pack killed a 5-month-old calf on a public land grazing allotment in eastern Baker County this week.
Biologists from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife examined the carcass on Wednesday, July 14 in the Manning Creek area northeast of Durkee.
The rancher found the calf while checking cattle that evening, and biologists estimate the calf died about 36 hours earlier.
The carcass had numerous parallel pre-mortem tooth scraps up to five inches long and one-quarter inch wide, which is consistent with wolf attacks on calves, according to an ODFW report. Most of the carcass had been consumed.
A wolf from the Lookout Mountain pack that’s fitted with a tracking collar was at the location where the carcass was found at about the approximate time of death, according to the report.
Biologists also investigated a dead calf on Tuesday, July 13 in the First Creek area near Virtue Flat, east of Baker City.
They determined that the calf, which was mostly intact, was not killed by wolves or any other predator.
Brian Ratliff, district wildlife biologist at ODFW's Baker City office, said the Lookout Mountain pack consists of an adult male and female, the breeding pair, two yearlings that were born in the spring of 2020, and an unknown number of pups born in May 2021.
Ratliff said photos from a remote camera showed five pups this spring.
