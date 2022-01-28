Wolves killed a 500-pound, year-old calf near Keating late Monday, Jan. 24, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) confirmed after an investigation the following day.
A rancher found the dead calf on the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 25, on a 25-acre private pasture near Tucker Creek, according to ODFW.
Tucker Creek flows into the Powder River near Keating School, at the intersection of Keating Cutoff Road, Keating Grange Road and Miles Bridge Road.
The carcass was mostly intact but the organs and most of the hide and muscle tissue from the calf’s hindquarters had been eaten.
ODFW biologists who examined the carcass said the calf had died the preceding night.
They found a struggle scene in the snow about 20 yards in diameter, with fresh calf and wolf tracks, and blood.
Biologists shaved and skinned the carcass. They found multiple premortem tooth scrapes on the remaining hide on the left rear leg above the hock, as well as premortem tooth scraps on the calf’s throat and back.
The size and location of the tooth scrapes are consistent with wolf attacks on calves.
Although the area is within the known range of the Keating Pack, none of the four wolves from the pack fitted with tracking collars had been in the area the night the calf was killed.
ODFW will be doing additional monitoring in the area to try to determine if other wolves besides the Keating pack are in that area.
ODFW concluded that wolves from the Keating pack killed a working dog on a cattle ranch in Keating Valley on Friday, Jan. 14.
The pack consists of at least 10 wolves.
