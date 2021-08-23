Wolves from the Lookout Mountain pack in eastern Baker County killed a three-month-old calf on a private grazing pasture last week, and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) responded by extending for three weeks the permit allowing the killing of two more wolves from the pack.
ODFW confirmed the wolf attack on a calf after an investigation on Thursday, Aug. 19.
Lookout Mountain wolves have killed three head of cattle and injured two others over the past month northeast of Durkee, according to ODFW reports.
Attacks during the second half of July, in which wolves killed two animals and injured two others, prompted Mark Bennett, Baker County commissioner and chair of the county’s wolf committee, to send a letter to ODFW Director Curt Melcher seeking a permit allowing the rancher who owns or manages the cattle herds that have been attacked to kill some of the wolves.
Oregon’s wolf management plan allows ranchers to kill wolves that are in the act of attacking livestock or working dogs, but a lethal take permit gives ranchers, or their designated agents or ODFW employees, authority to kill wolves that are in a certain area, even if they’re not directly threatening livestock.
Melcher approved the lethal take permit on July 29, the first issued in Oregon since 2018.
The permit allowed ranchers Deward and Kathy Thompson, their agents or ODFW employees, to kill up to four subadult wolves from the Lookout Mountain pack.
On Aug. 1, ODFW employees, firing rifles from a helicopter, killed two 3 1/2-month-old pups from the pack, part of the litter of seven pups born to the pack’s breeding female this spring.
No other wolves were killed before the lethal take permit expired on Saturday, Aug. 21, according to ODFW.
But in response to the most recent wolf attack on cattle — the first since ODFW workers killed the two wolf pups on Aug. 1 — ODFW extended the lethal take permit through Sept. 14.
The new permit allows the Thompsons, two other local ranchers whose animals have been attacked by wolves, their agents or ODFW employees to kill up to two subadult wolves from the pack.
The extended permit does not increase the number of wolves that can be killed — the maximum is four, the same as with the original permit.
The extended permit, as was the case with the original, does not allow the killing of the Lookout Mountain pack’s breeding female and male.
Michelle Dennehy, a spokesperson for ODFW, said earlier this month that the agency’s goal was not to eliminate the pack — which could happen if the breeding pair was killed — but to stop chronic attacks on livestock “by reducing the pack’s food needs and disrupting the pack’s behavior so they don’t associate livestock with an easy meal.”
In a statement posted on its website Monday afternoon, ODFW wrote that “nonlethal measures continued during the previous permit period and continue to date, with livestock producers continuing their high level of daily human presence, hazing wolves, removing injured cattle, moving cattle to different pastures, and coordinating with other landowners and ODFW biologists to focus nonlethal activities in the appropriate areas. ODFW has a responsibility to address continued chronic livestock depredation by wolves and strives to first pursue incremental lethal control rather than removing entire packs to strike a balance between protecting livestock and wolves on the landscape.”
Wolf attack confirmed
According to the investigation report from Aug. 19, an adjacent landowner found the dead calf, which weighed about 150 pounds, on the morning of Aug. 19 on a 1,000-acre private pasture.
The landowner notified the calf’s owner.
An ODFW biologist examined the carcass, which according to a report “had been heavily scavenged and was missing the majority of musscle tissues posterior of the lower neck, pelvis, hind left leg, and all external organs.”
The biologist estimated the calf was killed late on Aug. 18 or early on Aug. 19.
The biologist found a 30-yard-long “attack scene,” that included blood on blades of standing grass, along with wolf tracks.
The calf had pre-morten bite injuries on its hind right leg above the hock, and on its back, front right elbow, head an upper neck. The tooth marks were up to 3/16 of an inch wide and two inches long, consistent with wolf attacks.
