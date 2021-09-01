Wolves from the Lookout Mountain have killed another calf in eastern Baker County, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) reported on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Wolves from that pack have killed four head of livestock and injured two others since mid July, according to ODFW depredation investigations.
Those attacks prompted ODFW Director Curt Melcher to issue a permit on July 31 allowing the livestock owners, their designated agents or ODFW employees to kill up to four subadult wolves from the pack, not including its breeding pair.
On Aug. 1, ODFW employees shot and killed two wolf pups, part of the litter of seven pups that the breeding pair produced this spring.
The permit, the first ODFW had issued since 2018, was set to expire Aug. 21. But after ODFW biologists confirmed that Lookout Mountain wolves had killed a calf on Aug. 19, the agency extended the permit through Sept. 14. The permit does not add to the number of wolves that can be killed, however — the limit is still four, which means no more than two additional subadult wolves from the pack can be killed, following the two pups killed Aug. 1.
As of Wednesday morning, Sept. 1, no wolves had been killed since the two on Aug. 1, according to ODFW.
ODFW biologists believe the pack consists of the breeding pair, two yearlings born in the spring of 2020, and the five remaining pups from this spring’s litter.
The most recent depredation was reported the morning of Aug. 30, when a rancher checking cattle found the carcass of a 600-pound calf in a 2,800-acre pasture that includes a mixture of public and private land. The site is in the Lawrence Creek area northeast of Durkee. All of the wolf depredations have been in that general vicinity.
The carcass was partially consumed but most of the hide was intact, according to an ODFW report.
Biologists found a struggle scene with broken vegetation and a blood trail leading about 25 yards to the carcass, along with wolf tracks.
Biologists examined the calf and found numerous pre-morten tooth scrapes on both rear legs above the hock, and on the left front leg near the elbow, with tissue damage up to 1 1/2 inches deep.
The location and size of the wounds are consistent with wolf attacks on cattle, according to the ODFW report.
Biologists estimated the calf was killed late on Sunday, Aug. 29, or early the following day.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.