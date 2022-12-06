Wolves

Three wolves from the Walla Walla pack in Umatilla County, photographed by remote camera in 2017.

 Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife/Contributed Photo, File

Wolves killed a nearly 2-year-old heifer on a privately owned pasture in the Manning Creek area northeast of Durkee last weekend.

Brian Ratliff, district wildlife biologist at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s (ODFW) Baker City office, said the heifer, which weighed an estimated 1,100 pounds, was killed either late Friday, Dec. 2 or early the next day.

