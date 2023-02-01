Wolves recently killed one yearling calf and injured another near Medical Springs.
Also, biologists from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) have set up remote cameras along Beaver Creek south of Baker City to try to get photos of wolves that might be in that area.
Brian Ratliff, district biologist at ODFW’s Baker City office, said wolves definitely killed one calf and injured the other on private land near Beagle Creek, a few miles north of the Powder River and west of Highway 203.
One attack happened in early January, and the other late in the month, Ratliff said. The attacks happened about 155 feet from the home of the rancher who owned both calves.
Ratliff said he can’t determine which pack or group of wolves was responsible, however, because three groups of wolves, including a group of eight, have been in the area recently based on photographs and data from tracking collars.
This is the first time ODFW has confirmed wolf attacks on cattle west of Highway 203, although there have been depredations in the past on the east side of the highway in the Medical Springs area, Ratliff said.
He also investigated a dead adult cow Tuesday, Jan. 31 along Beaver Creek about four miles east of Highway 7 in Bowen Valley.
Ratliff said wolves didn’t kill the cow, but based on tracks in the snow around the carcass, wolves might have fed on the carcass.
The situation isn’t certain because there are also two large domestic dogs in the area that Ratliff also saw, and distinguishing between the tracks of large domestic dogs and wolves isn’t definitive.
Ratliff said he did set up cameras in the area, though. Some of the canine tracks near the carcass led south into the Dooley Mountain area, and he said he wouldn’t expect domestic dogs to travel into that country during winter.
Ratliff said there have definitely been wolves in the Dooley Mountain area over the past several months, based on reports and videos.
As for the lone black wolf that was seen in mid December along Pocahontas Road, about 2.7 miles west of 10th Street, Ratliff said the ODFW workers who feed elk at Old Auburn Road saw that wolf in early January, but he hasn’t heard any reports about the animal since.
