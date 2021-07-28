Wolves from the Lookout Mountain have killed another cow, and injured one steer, in eastern Baker County over the past week, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) concluded after biologists investigated the two cases.
Those are the third and fourth attacks on cattle attributed to the Lookout Mountain pack since July 13. All were in the same general area northeast of Durkee.
In response, Baker County Commissioners have asked ODFW to approve a lethal take permit and assist with killing some of the wolves from the Lookout Mountain pack, said Brian Ratliff, district wildlife biologist at ODFW’s Baker City office.
As of Wednesday afternoon, state officials had not decided whether to approve the permit.
The most recent investigation was on Monday, July 26, in the Manning Creek area northeast of Durkee.
On the afternoon of July 25, a rancher found an injured 850-pound, 1 1/2-year-old steer on private land, according to an ODFW report.
A biologist from ODFW examined the injured steer and concluded, based on more than 40 bite scrapes above the left hock, along with deep tissue trauma and missing tissue, that wolves were responsible. The biologist estimated the steer had been attacked 10 to 12 days earlier.
The earlier investigation happened on Friday, July 23 in the Nodine Creek area, when a rancher found a dead 850-pound, 1 1/2-year-old heifer on private land.
An ODFW biologist examined the carcass and found a blood trail leading from a struggle scene to the carcass, which was intact and complete except for scavenging on the upper hindquarters, groin, right flank and some organs, according to a report.
The biologist estimated the heifer died late on July 22 or early on July 23.
Earlier this month, ODFW biologists concluded that Lookout Mountain wolves killed a five-month-old calf on a public land grazing allotment around July 13, and injured a 1 1/2-year-old steer several days later on a private pasture.
