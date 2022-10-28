Wolves in the Lookout Mountain area east of Baker City killed one calf, and possibly killed a second, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announced Friday, Oct. 27.
A biologist investigated on Thursday, Oct. 27. The previous day, the carcasses of two 500-pound calves were found in a 5,000-acre privately owned pasture near Big Lookout Mountain.
At the time of the investigation, only one of the carcasses was present. The biooogist found more than 25 pre-morten bite scrapes on the right hind leg above the hock.
“The severity, size and location of these wounds are consistent with injuries to cattle attacked by wolves,” the ODFW investigation report states.
The biologist estimated that the calf was killed three days earlier.
The other carcass was missing — the report doesn’t explain why — and that case was listed as “possible/unknown” for a wolf attack.
Oregon State Police announced recently that the breeding female wolf from what had been the Lookout Mountain pack was illegally shot and killed, probably on Oct. 2. The pack’s breeding male wolf was found dead in July. There was no evidence of poaching in the male wolf’s death.
Brian Ratliff, district wildlife biologist at ODFW’s Baker City office, said the deaths of the two breeding wolves mean there is no longer a functioning pack in the Lookout Mountain area.
The group of wolves in that area consists of a yearling wolf born in the spring of 2021 (the gender is not known) and an unknown number of pups born in the spring of 2022, Ratliff said.
None of those wolves has a tracking collar.
