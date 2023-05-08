Wolves from the Lookout Mountain unit in eastern Baker County killed two young calves in late April in the Daly Creek area just south of Richland, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW).
Both calves were about six weeks old, according to ODFW reports.
The first death was confirmed on April 27, the second on April 29.
Although the Lookout Mountain pack no longer has a breeding male or female, there are four wolves in the area, one nearing two years old and three others born in the spring of 2022, said Brian Ratliff, district wildlife biologist at ODFW’s Baker City office.
The wolves have tracking collars, and Ratliff said data from the collars shows the group of wolves has been moving widely in the Lookout Mountain unit, which is bordered on the west and south by Interstate 84, by the Snake River on the east and by Highway 86 on the north.
He said ranchers in the Daly Creek area hazed wolves out of that area after wolves killed the two calves.
The Lookout Mountain pack’s breeding female was illegally shot and killed in October 2022, and the breeding male was found dead in July of that year, with no evidence that it was poached.
Ratliff said that based on data from the tracking collar, he doesn’t believe the wolves produced any pups this spring. When a pack has a breeding male and female, they tend to return to the same area frequently during spring, which indicates the female has made a den and given birth to pups. There hasn’t been that pattern of movement among the Lookout Mountain wolves this year, Ratliff said.
Another wolf born to the pack in the spring of 2022 spent more than a month earlier this spring moving at night into the eastern part of Baker Valley, where it was feeding on unburied cow carcasses but apparently didn’t attack any livestock.
Ratliff said he had a helicopter pilot haze the wolf, which left the valley and went southwest to the Phillips Reservoir area.
