A woman hurt in a snowmobile accident in the Wallowa Mountains on Sunday afternoon, April 9 was taken by LifeFlight helicopter to a hospital.
Details about the incident, including the woman’s name and where she lives, were not available Monday morning, said Ashley McClay, public information officer for the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.
The emergency call to Baker County Dispatch was made at 1:41 p.m. Sunday from near the Taylor Green warming shelter, McClay said.
That’s a popular spot for snowmobilers. Taylor Green is near the 77 Road northeast of Medical Springs, in the Flagstaff Butte and West Eagle Meadow area.
The site is less than 1,000 feet inside Baker County, McClay said, just south of the Union County line.
Because the area is accessible only by snowmobiles and other tracked vehicles, it would have taken hours for a sheriff’s deputy to arrive, McClay said. The LifeFlight helicopter, which came from Pendleton, arrived much sooner and was back in the air around 3:15 p.m., she said.
McClay said she didn’t know which hospital the woman was taken to, but that her injuries apparently weren’t life-threatening.
McClay said Baker County Sheriff’s Office officials were in touch with Union County officials in case a search and rescue operation was needed.
