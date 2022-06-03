A major project to upgrade more than 300 curb cuts to improve access for people in wheelchairs is underway in Baker City.
The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) has budgeted $11.8 million for the work, which is slated to continue into November.
ODOT’s Vicki Moles, accompanied by project designers and representatives from the contractor, Wildish Standard Paving Co. of Eugene, attended a public open house on the project Thursday afternoon, June 2, at Baker City Hall.
Although the work will result in temporary sidewalk closures and detours, from the vantage point of a wheelchair or a walker, the improvements at nearly 50 intersections in the city, to comply with Americans with Disabilities standards, will make the city easier to navigate.
In some places, textured yellow pads, with soft bumps called “truncated domes,” will be installed. These are highly visible for people with sight impairments, and secondarily they alert drivers who might confuse the ramp as a vehicle entrance. The texture also alerts people who are blind that they’ve reached safe passage.
The ramps will have a gentle slope of 8.3 percent.
Moles said crews are working on Campbell Street — where a new section of sidewalk will be built on the north side of the street near Interstate 84 — and Dewey Avenue.
Specific schedules are difficult to list for the entire project, she said.
“Just the way things are set up the guys will be jumping around a lot,” Moles said.
In addition to Campbell and Dewey, ramps will be upgraded on sections of Main, Broadway and Elm streets.
Those sections of streets, though inside the city limits, are also part of state highways, which is why ODOT is responsible for the project.
Chad Maxwell of Murray Smith Consultants, the company ODOT hired to oversee the local project, said some of the ramps haven’t been touched in 10 to 20 years.
Besides the curb ramps, workers will install a rapid flashing beacon at the intersection of Myrtle and Elm streets in south Baker City.
Its design is similar to the one on Campbell Street just west of the Powder River bridge.
