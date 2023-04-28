Work has temporarily paused on construction of a cafeteria at Baker Middle School after workers found potentially historic concrete slabs at the site just south of Broadway Street and west of Fourth Street.
Work has paused temporarily on construction of a cafeteria at Baker Middle School after workers found potentially historic concrete slabs while excavating.
Construction is expected to resume in about a month, according to a press release from the Baker School District.
In the meantime, crews are continuing to do utility work outside the area where the slabs were found.
The potential effect on the project budget isn’t known, according to the press release. On March 16 the Baker School Board approved a guaranteed maximum price of $6,590,000 for the project, the largest funded in part by the $4 million property tax bond measure district voters approved in May 2021.
Work started April 3 on the 6,150-square-foot building, which is on the west side of the middle school, just south of Broadway Street.
The slabs were not found prior to construction during a process that involved the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office and an assessment by GN Northern, according to the press release.
After workers found the slabs, the district contacted the Historic Preservation Office. An archaeology firm, Inland Northwest Cultural Resources, visited the site on Tuesday, April 25, and will write a report.
According to the press release, it appears that the slabs are part of the original foundation of a building where Helen M. Stack taught. Stack is the namesake for the current middle school building.
The district is planning a memorial display on the site.
According to “Gold Dust & Chalk Dust,” a history of schools in Baker County written by a former Baker superintendent, James R. Evans, the district in 1889 built a 10-room brick school at Fourth and Broadway, the site of the current middle school.
The building served all grades until 1900, as the high school and junior high until 1917, when a new high school (the Central Building) was constructed a block to the south, at Fifth and Washington. The 1889 building remained as the junior high until it was torn down and replaced by the current Helen M. Stack building, which opened in 1934.
“Bricks and timbers from the old building were used in the new building,” according to Evans’ book.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.