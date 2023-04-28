BMS cafeteria.jpg

Work has temporarily paused on construction of a cafeteria at Baker Middle School after workers found potentially historic concrete slabs at the site just south of Broadway Street and west of Fourth Street.

Construction is expected to resume in about a month, according to a press release from the Baker School District.

