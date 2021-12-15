Baker County Commissioners have scheduled a work session for Jan. 12 to continue a discussion about a proposed “constitutional county” resolution that local residents submitted to commissioners and are urging them to approve.
The work session will be at 1 p.m. at the Courthouse, 1995 Third St.
On Wednesday, Dec. 15, commissioners heard from proponents of the resolution, which states, among other things, that “all actions by the federal government and its agents will conform strictly and implicitly with the principles expressed within the United States Constitution, Declaration of Independence, and the Bill of Rights.”
The group promoting the resolution is Baker County United.
Jake Brown of Halfway spoke first to commissioners, saying he once attended a town hall meeting with U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz who told the audience that if they wanted to champion the causes that really meant something to them, they needed to stop complaining to him about it.
“He basically said that we should pull an effort together, that we should get people behind, and that we should come out to Salem and lobby it,” Brown said.
He said the proposed resolution is Baker County United’s effort at the county level to do that same thing.
“We are merely asking you commissioners to double down on the liberty that we already are afforded in the Constitution and Bill of Rights,” Brown said.
Brown addressed a flier that Baker County United distributed in October, urging county residents to oppose Gov. Kate Brown’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers by refusing to pay their property taxes and instead setting the money aside.
“This was done in support of those emergency services, not against them,” Brown said.
He said he has collected $2,500 from supporters to ensure that adopting the resolution wouldn’t cost the county any money.
Commissioner Bruce Nichols said the county respects the rights to individual freedoms. He noted that the county was actually violating the governor’s executive order requiring people to wear masks in public indoor spaces, as commissioners weren’t wearing masks during the meeting. Of the 30 or so people in the audience, only a couple of those were wearing a mask.
One of those is Gary Dielman of Baker City.
He was escorted from the room by Sheriff Travis Ash after repeatedly asking Commission Chairman Bill Harvey about the lack of compliance with the mask mandate.
Dielman described the meeting as a “super spreader event.”
Carrie Matthews of Baker City, talking about the proposed constitutional county resolution, said it is time to take a stand.
“There is an emergency legislative session now that is trying to change history forever, telling us what to wear, what to inject into our bodies, who we can or cannot assemble with, and blatantly violate our lives, liberties, and happiness,” Matthews said, describing the situation as “slavery and involuntary servitude. We cannot stand one more day, one more minute, or one more second of this tyranny.”
She encouraged people to write letters, email, or testify in opposition to the OHA proposed rules before Jan. 24.
“If we become a constitutional county now and pass further resolutions, we will be proactive instead of reactive by telling them not in our county, not on our watch, or you will see the inside of the sheriff’s jail. Plain and simple,” Matthews said.
Bert Ramos, manager for Lander County, Nevada, which has passed a similar resolution, also addressed Baker County commissioners Wednesday.
Ramos said that by supporting the Constitution, law enforcement, emergency medical services and other local agencies is how “we keep our communities great.”
Art Clark, who is a commissioner from Lander County, said he does not understand why anyone would be opposed to “ending all this treason.”
Nichols said he is a student of the Constitution, is married to a teacher, has a son who is a principal, and is a veteran who strongly supports the Second Amendment, which is cited in the proposed resolution.
“I am not opposed to the course or the causes that you guys are pointing out,” Nichols said.
Nichols said he appreciates the comments from the public, but that commissioners need to spend more time studying, and discussing, the proposal.
“Unfortunately, that’s painful but that’s the way our government works,” Nichols said.
The proposed resolution states that “the Baker County Commissioners proudly join the Constitutional Sheriffs and Police Officers Association and that the undersigned commissioners do hereby denounce any acts or agencies that promote the aforementioned practices. All actions by the federal government and its agents will conform strictly and implicitly with the principles expressed within the United States Constitution, Declaration of Independence, and the Bill of Rights.”
“Commissioner Mark Bennett said a lot of county residents are still worried about the pandemic.
“I had one lady that just literally called and talked to me for over half an hour,” Bennett said. “She was bawling and she was accusing me of killing her. And my heart went out to her. My heart went out that anyone would be that scared, just flat out scared.”
