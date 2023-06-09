aerial view of landslide near I-84 MP 359 looking north.JPG

An aerial view of a landslide beside the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 about 17 miles northwest of Ontario.

 Oregon Department of Transportation/Contributed Photo, File

Construction activity on I-84 eastbound, milepost 359, starts this week

Worker will soon start to repair a landslide near Interstate 84 about 55 miles southeast of Baker City, near the top of Three Mile Hill.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.