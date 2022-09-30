On Dec. 17, wreaths will be placed at the base of every veteran’s headstone in Arlington National Cemetery.
Betty Milliman hopes to do the same at Mount Hope Cemetery in Baker City.
Milliman is the regent for the Lone Pine Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
This year, the DAR chose to participate in Wreaths Across America, which coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and veterans cemeteries in all 50 states.
“We very much appreciate and care for our veterans,” Milliman said of the DAR.
Anyone can purchase a wreath for $15.
To donate a wreath specifically for Mount Hope, go to www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/OR0070R.
To donate locally, contact Milliman at 541-523-5752.
The wreaths are made in Maine and shipped to locations prior to the National Wreaths Across America Day, which this year is Dec. 17.
Milliman said the local DAR chapter hopes to have 400 wreaths donated.
“We want to give everyone in the veterans section a wreath,” she said. “And as we lay the wreaths, we say each name.”
She said Mount Hope is the only cemetery between Tri-Cities, Washington, and Boise, Idaho, participating in Wreaths Across America.
The project started in 1992. In 2020, nearly 1.8 million wreaths were placed at more than 2,500 participating locations, according to information from Wreaths Across America.
The Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890. The local chapter history dates to about 1920.
The main objective of the DAR is historic preservation, promotion of education and patriotic endeavors.
The Lone Pine Tree Chapter, officially organized in 1995, covers Northeastern Oregon and has 50 members.
Meetings are held every other month and alternate between Baker City and La Grande.
To be eligible for DAR, a woman must offer proof of a family member who contributed to the American Revolution.
“Anyone who supported the cause,” Milliman said.
If a woman has a family member who is already a member of DAR, she need only offer proof of relation back to that person — all the other research has already been documented.
In addition to the Wreaths Across America, the Lone Pine Tree Chapter promotes the DAR’s American History essay contest every year.
To learn more about the DAR, visit www.dar.org or contact Milliman, 541-523-5752.
