Oregon’s U.S. senators, Democrats Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, have introduced a new, reduced version of their controversial bill, first filed in February 2021, that would add sections of dozens of streams to the federal Wild and Scenic Rivers system.
The senators’ revised version of the River Democracy Act includes about 3,215 miles of streams.
The original version of the legislation would have designated 4,700 miles of waterways.
The new version, which the senators announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6, drops sections of 53 streams in Northeastern Oregon that were part of the original bill.
A total of 92 stream sections remain in the revised legislation.
Those numbers include an area that encompasses Baker, Union, Wallowa, Umatilla and Morrow counties.
The senators said in a press release that the new River Democracy Act reflects comments they received from residents over the past nearly two years.
“This bill is called the River Democracy Act for a reason, namely that Oregonians’ nominations of rivers and streams drove this landmark legislation and that it fulfills my commitment to keep collecting input from communities across our state,” Wyden said. “This fresh bill provides a fresh start that builds on the progress already made to protect Oregon’s waterways, reduce wildfire dangers, improve drinking water and expand recreation opportunities that support rural jobs and economies.”
Wyden said the initial version of the bill was based on more than 15,000 nominations from about 2,500 Oregonians.
Elected commissioners in several counties, including Baker, Union and Wallowa, have passed resolutions opposing the original River Democracy Act.
Critics, including commissioners, pointed out that some of the streams in the original legislation don’t carry water year round, yet the 1968 Wild and Scenic Rivers Act is intended to protect streams that have “outstanding natural, cultural and recreational values in a free-flowing condition.”
Currently, 2,173 miles of rivers in Oregon are designated under the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act, out of a statewide total of about 111,000 miles.
The Wild and Scenic Rivers Act affects reaches of streams on public land only — the restrictions associated with the federal law don’t apply to any private land through which such streams flow.
Congressman Cliff Bentz, the Republican who represents the Second Congressional District, which includes most of Oregon east of the Cascades, said he opposes the original version of the River Democracy Act.
Bentz said he is concerned that designating more streams under the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act would make it more difficult to reduce fire danger through logging and prescribed burning.
Bentz also said he worries that the legislation, which would apply to a half-mile-wide corridor on both sides of designated streams, could restrict livestock grazing, mining and recreation, among other uses of public land.
Wyden countered by pointing out that the River Democracy Act would not prohibit logging in stream corridors, nor would it ban the use of motorized equipment.
The restrictions under the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act are less stringent than under another federal law, the Wilderness Act of 1964, which bans motorized equipment.
Wyden said the revised version of the River Democracy Act requires federal agencies to come up with strategies for reducing the wildfire risks to homes and businesses near designated streams, and to help local governments “mitigate wildfire risks.”
Here’s a list of streams, by county, that were in the original River Democracy Act but are not in the revised version:
Baker County
• Burnt River
• Bullrun Creek (southwest of Unity)
• Middle Fork Burnt River
• West Fork Burnt River
• Upper North Fork Burnt River
• North Fork North Powder River
• Middle Fork Pine Creek (Halfway area)
• West Fork Pine Creek (Halfway area)
• East Fork Pine Creek (Halfway area)
• Pine Creek (Halfway area)
• Trail Creek (Halfway area)
• Fish Creek (Halfway area)
Union County
• Camp Creek (northeast of Cove)
• Collins Creek
• Sand Pass Creek
Wallowa County
• Tope Creek
• Peavine Creek
• Lupine Creek
• West Fork Broady Creek
• East Fork Broady Creek
• Bobsled Creek
• Horse Creek
• Cabin Creek
• North Fork Jim Creek
• South Fork Jim Creek
• South Fork Chesnimnus Creek
• Pumpkin Creek
• Medicine Creek
• Sleepy Creek
• Long Prong
• Crazyman Creek
• Lick Creek
• McCully Creek
• Big Sheep Creek
• Knight Creek
• Brushy Creek
Umatilla County
• Reser Creek
• Skiphorton Creek
• Spring Creek
• Bear Creek
• Owsley Creek
• Meacham Creek
• Pearson Creek
• Camas Creek
• Section of North Fork Umatilla River
• Bridge Creek (near Ukiah)
• North Fork Bridge Creek (near Ukiah)
• Section of Fivemile Creek
Morrow County
• Section of Little Wall Creek
• Skookum Creek
• Ditch Creek
