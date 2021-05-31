After skipping 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Missoula Children’s Theater is returning to Baker City.
The experience will look a little different than past years, however.
The cast will be limited to 30 students, from kindergarten up to 12th grade.
Cast members and directors will wear masks.
At this point, no audience will be allowed at the shows, which will be in the Baker High School auditorium.
Ginger Savage, executive director of Crossroads Carnegie Art Center, is working on two different scenarios.
One is that she asks the state for permission to have an audience that is well spaced in the auditorium.
If that’s not possible, the Baker School District has volunteered to livestream each performance.
Participants are encouraged to register early by going online to www.crossroads-arts.org or calling 541-523-5369.
“We’re already halfway booked,” Addie Voss, education coordinator for Crossroads.
Johnny Appleseed
The first production is “Johnny Appleseed.” Auditions will be held Monday, July 5, followed by a week of rehearsals. Performances will be at 6 p.m. Friday, July 9, and 3 p.m. Saturday, July 10.
Cost to participate in MCT is $40 for Crossroads members or $60 for nonmembers. Scholarships are available.
The Emperor’s New Clothes
The second production, “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” will begin with auditions on Monday, July 26.
The cast rehearses throughout the week, which concludes with performances at 6 p.m. Friday, July 30, and 3 p.m. Saturday, July 31.
Cost to participate is $40 for Crossroads members or $60 for nonmembers. Scholarships are available.
(0) comments
