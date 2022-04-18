Andrea Stone, left, has volunteered this month to help kindergartners Penelope Sanchez, Olivia Endersby and Lilly Smithson at the Baker Early Learning Center create individual tiles, which will be joined into a collaborative project and installed on the outside of the BELC building.
Kindergartners are very particular about their colors.
Especially when their masterpieces will be preserved, for years to come, on the wall of their school.
On Tuesday, April 12, Penelope Sanchez carefully placed tiny red tiles in the shape of a “P,” then surrounded it with black.
Then she held up her masterpiece.
“I picked vampire colors,” she said with a grin.
Fellow kindergartner Silas Roberts made his “S” in blue, surrounded by red.
“Like Superman!” he said.
This month, under the guidance of volunteer Andrea Stone, kindergarten classes at the Baker Early Learning Center created individual tiles featuring the first letter of their name.
Stone worked with the BELC staff to design the project. The base is a type of mesh, which is taped to a piece of cardboard. Each child’s letter was outlined in marker.
Once each student chose their colors — a very hard decision, in most cases — Stone dropped dollops of caulking in the shape of the letter.
Even the caulking tube was exciting on this cold spring day.
“That’s ginormous!” Roberts said.
Once every child has completed a work of art, Stone will arrange them all into one piece with a metal frame and make it weatherproof. It will be installed on the east side of BELC, alongside the mosaic created by last year’s kindergartners.
Angela Lattin, BELC director, envisions years of mosaic creations decorating this wall.
“It’s a nice way for the kids to leave a legacy behind,” she said.
Last year’s creation features a variety of hearts.
“Everyone needed a little more love last year,” she said.
The style of these mosaic creations are the same as those located in downtown Baker City, along the one-way section of Broadway Street, that were made by Baker High School art students with Stone’s help.
Over the years — she doesn’t know how many — Stone has worked on art projects with students at BHS, Haines, Keating and the YMCA Preschool.
The newest one at BELC, she said, is a good group project.
“It’s like a community quilt,” she said.
