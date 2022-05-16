A Baker City boy sustained a minor injury to his arm on Friday evening, May 13, when a splinter broke off the carbon fiber arrow he was shooting in a yard.
According to a press release from Baker City Police, the initial report, from around 5:51 p.m. in the 900 block of Elm Street, was of a juvenile male with an arrow in his arm.
Police, along with paramedics from the Baker City Fire Department, responded and found that the boy had not been shot by an arrow, but rather injured by the splinter from the arrow. He was taken by ambulance to the Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City.
Police learned that the boy was alone, shooting a “kids-style” compound bow at a cardboard target in a backyard, when the arrow broke.
“The reported injury was determined to be accidental due to mechanical failure and we wish the injured juvenile a speedy recovery from the minor injury suffered,” the press release reads.
Baker City Police also pointed out that shooting any type of bow and arrow, including crossbows, is illegal within the city limits.
“Baker City Police have responded to past reports throughout the city over the years where arrows that have been accidentally released or have missed their intended targets with the potential to cause serious or fatal injures to neighbors around them,” according to the press release.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.