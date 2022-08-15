An arena full of people fixated on a 10-year-old boy heeling a sheep might normally intimidate the boy.
Especially when the judgment of those in the crowd will determine if the boy’s sheep, the one he spent months raising, is worth their precious dollars.
But Aaron Kellar of Baker City has participated in livestock auctions for long enough — six years — to feel at ease when the crowd’s gaze falls on him.
His confidence was on display as he strutted around Cockram Arena with his sheep on Friday, Aug. 12, at the annual 4-H livestock auction at the Baker County Fairgrounds, where he sold the animal for $8 per pound.
The event was the culmination of the 2022 Baker County Fair.
A string of youngsters guided their animals into the show ring, where potential buyers could examine the specimens in order to decide, by the raise of a hand, whether they wanted to up the ante.
The arena was alive with the rambling of the auctioneer and a consistent buzz from the audience, which caused trouble for Elissa Nilsen, who had to prod and drag her goat around the show ring.
“(The goat) was scared of all the noise,” she said.
But the animal eventually sold for $9 per pound. It’s the most she’s garnered from any auction, earning her just over $1,000 in total, an amount Nilsen said she was happy with.
The auction was also the culmination of a journey for many young livestock owners, one that ultimately means parting ways with their animal.
Nilsen talked about the range of emotions that come after parting ways with an animal she raised for the better part of a year.
“I’m a little upset, but I’m also relieved,” she said. “It’s a lot of work trying to raise a goat.”
Kellar expressed the same sense of relief.
“I don’t own him anymore!” he exclaimed shortly after he sold his sheep.
Results from the auction are still being compiled, and will be reported in a future issue of the Baker City Herald.
The 2021 auction set a record with sales totaling $517,026.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.