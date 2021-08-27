By JAYSON JACOBY
Judge Matt Shirtcliff of Baker County Circuit Court has declined to dismiss murder charges against Shawn Quentin Greenwood in the January 2020 shooting death of Angela Parrish in Baker City.
Shirtcliff issued a written ruling Thursday, Aug. 26, two days after a three-hour hearing in Circuit Court. The judge did rule that district attorney Greg Baxter will not be allowed to use certain evidence during a trial, which is scheduled to start Sept. 8 at the Baker County Courthouse.
Greenwood’s attorney, Jim Schaeffer of La Grande, filed a motion on June 25, 2021, seeking dismissal of charges, or suppression of evidence.
Schaeffer contends that dismissal of charges is the appropriate remedy based on allegations, which Baxter has not contested, that Detective Shannon Regan of the Baker City Police Department listened to five phone calls between Greenwood, 50, of Vale, and Schaeffer on Sept. 14, 2020.
Regan is on paid administrative leave during a criminal investigation into the matter.
Baxter said he will not call Regan, the lead investigator in Parrish’s murder, as a witness during trial.
In his five-page written decision on Schaeffer’s motion, Shirtcliff ruled that Regan would not be allowed to testify regardless.
Shirtcliff did approve, in part, Schaeffer’s motion to suppress evidence.
The judge ruled that any evidence Regan obtained after Sept. 14, 2020, as well as any phone calls Greenwood made after that date, will not be allowed during trial.
As for evidence that Regan collected before Sept. 14, 2020, the judge ruled that the prosecution will have to bring a motion to the court for all such evidence, outside the presence of the jury, and that the judge will determine, on a case-by-case basis, whether such evidence is admissable.
During the Aug. 24 hearing, Schaeffer argued that dismissal of charges against Greenwood was justified due to Regan’s “outrageous and egregious” conduct that violated Greenwood’s constitutional rights.
Baxter countered that by excluding Regan from the trial, and suppressing some of the evidence she collected, the prosecution could “secure (Greenwood’s) constitutional rights.”
In his decision, Shirtcliff writes that a key factor in deciding between dismissal of charges and suppression of evidence is whether information from the privileged phone calls between the defendant and his attorney was conveyed to the prosecutor.
Shirtcliff, citing case law, noted that in instances when the prosecution either is involved in obtaining privileged information, or learns of that information, “the result is usually dismissal.”
Baxter argued during the Aug. 24 motion that Regan alone listened to the five phone calls between Greenwood and Schaeffer, and that she alone knows what the pair discussed in those calls.
Baxter called as witnesses during the hearing four employees from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office and three from the Baker City Police Department, all of whom testified that they had not listened to the calls and that Regan had never mentioned the calls to them.
Schaeffer argued that the prosecution had not proved convincingly that no one other than Regan might have had access to the calls.
Schaeffer pointed out, for instance, that a computer disc containing recordings of the phone calls was on Sheriff Travis Ash’s desk for several months in 2020 and 2021.
But Shirtcliff found Baxter’s argument more compelling.
The judge wrote in his ruling that “The state has demonstrated by clear and convincing evidence that the prosecutor did not receive a copy of the contents of the communications of the privileged calls at question in this matter. This court finds that the contents of the calls were not listened to by anyone in law enforcement other than Detective Regan.”
The issue of who listened to the calls or had access to their contents is vital, the judge wrote, because not only were the calls privileged, they also contained details about the defense’s trial strategy, information which, had it been available to the prosecution, would irreversibly taint Greenwood’s right to a fair trial.
