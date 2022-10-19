The crowd that gathered at Baker’s Quail Ridge Golf Course on Saturday, Oct. 15, was there not only to vie for a tournament title, but more importantly to help the family of a Baker City woman who died unexpectedly.
The tournament was a fundraiser for Jennifer Linde, who died Sept. 29 at age 50.
Linde had worked as an attendant at Quail Ridge, the city-owned 18-hole course, for more than a year and a half, operating the drinks cart for the players.
With entry fees, along with a silent auction of donated goods and collectibles following the event, the organizers wanted to do as much as they could for a family dealt a major and unexpected loss. Coolers, whiskey decanters, golf gear, gift baskets, slippers and more were lined up for several table lengths of auction items.
“She was an amazing woman,” said event organizer Nic Carman, a manager at Quail Ridge’s clubhouse, “we wanted to raise as much as possible. Jennifer was a tremendous person, she was so thoughtful and caring. She will be missed dearly.”
“She was just a really sweet lady, all around nice, fun, just great to be around,” said Joni Linscott, who was accompanied by Tiffany Jones and Jamie Kahl, close co-workers who also operate the drinks cart, and were donating their earnings to the event as well.
“She shined like a diamond, and was just so caring and giving,” Jones said.
Kahl said, “at every point I ran into her, every encounter, a smile, always. She loved her kids and her grandkids, she just doted on them.”
By the end of the day, and following the lunch and auction, the winning twosome were the son and father team of Trace and Joel Richardson, coming in with 67, at 3-under pair.
Carman said the event, which drew about 40 players, raised $5,100.
Donations to the family can be made to Kevin Linde and taken to Quail Ridge, 2801 Indiana Ave., to be forwarded to the family.
