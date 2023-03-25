Though clouds might obscure the show, five planets — Mercury, Juniper, Venus, Uranus and Mars — will be in a nearly straight line just after the sun sets on Monday and Tuesday nights, March 27 and 28, with a waxing crescent moon in the same area of the western sky.

Although planetary alignments aren’t unusual, one involving this quintet hasn’t occurred since 2004.

Ian Crawford is a writer, photographer and creative hailing from Halfway, Oregon. He's a multimedia designer with several collegiate gallery awards and previously worked as editor for Eastern Oregon University's student news.

