Though clouds might obscure the show, five planets — Mercury, Juniper, Venus, Uranus and Mars — will be in a nearly straight line just after the sun sets on Monday and Tuesday nights, March 27 and 28, with a waxing crescent moon in the same area of the western sky.
Although planetary alignments aren’t unusual, one involving this quintet hasn’t occurred since 2004.
“Don’t forget to look to the sky [at] the end of the month for the planetary alignment which will have at least five planets — plus the moon — all visible in almost an arc shape as seen from Earth,” tweeted Buzz Aldrin, 93, the second man to walk on the Moon.
Mercury and Jupiter will be closest to the western horizon. Mercury and Uranus are the hardest to see with the naked eye, so binoculars or a telescope would help. Jupiter, Venus and Mars will be brighter. The moon will be just above Mars.
Mercury, Uranus, Jupiter, Neptune and Saturn will also be seen in alignment on June 17 of this year.
Ian Crawford is a writer, photographer and creative hailing from Halfway, Oregon. He's a multimedia designer with several collegiate gallery awards and previously worked as editor for Eastern Oregon University's student news.
